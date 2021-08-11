Google Pay for Wear OS gets a facelift, works on Galaxy Watch 4; Messages app rolling out

While Google is moving on from older Wear OS products with the debut of its revamped platform, it’s not abandoning it. Today, Google has revealed that it is bringing a new Google Pay app and a new Messages app to Wear OS that will be present on Galaxy Watch 4, but also available soon to older Wear OS products.

Starting with an update to Google Pay, Wear OS users will see a minor facelift to the app, which cleans up the UI and adds a “G Pay” logo to the card screen. It’s a minor update but also comes alongside expanded country support.

Easy contactless payment from your wrist has always been a part of Wear OS. We’re now expanding support for Google Pay to 16 new countries including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates, with more to come. You’ll also see the app’s revamped design so credit cards stored in your wallet are larger and easier to swipe through.

Further, this also confirms that Google Pay will be available on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, which, of course, also ships with support for Samsung Pay (NFC only).





Beyond Pay, Google is also releasing a new Messages app on Wear OS. This app won’t be exclusive to Wear OS 3 but rather available to Wear OS 2 watches and “rolling out” over the coming weeks. The app automatically syncs with your connected phone, so you can send and receive messages directly on your watch.

With the updated Messages by Google app, you can receive messages on the go and easily reply directly from your watch without needing to take out your phone. The Messages app on your watch syncs with your Android phone, so your conversations stay up to date.

Notably, the app is pre-loaded in most countries but must be manually downloaded on the Galaxy Watch 4 in the US, South Korea, and Japan.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: