How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2021: See the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more unveiled [Video]

Samsung is set to unveil a number of brand-new products at Galaxy Unpacked 2021, but you’re probably wondering just how to watch the live-stream event.

In lieu of in-person launch events – like many others in the industry – Samsung is sticking with online live-streamed events at least for now. That means that if you want to be among the first to get a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic with Wear OS 3, then you will want to tune into Samsung’s live video broadcast.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. CET, and 7:30 p.m. in India. Of course, we’re expecting this edition of Unpacked to be one of the biggest in recent memory, especially as so many new products are expected to be unveiled.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung will concurrently live stream the event across a number of platforms including the official event website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

Alternatively, a really easy way to watch is by tuning in via the embedded YouTube live-stream link below:

Now you know how to watch the full Unpacked event, you probably want to know a little more about what we’ll likely see? Well, we’re expecting overhauls for the Fold and Flip series, but the most interesting will likely be the upcoming smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. Samsung confirmed details of the new Exynos W920 chip that will power the very first wave of Wear OS 3 devices that have been developed in close collaboration with Google.

If you’re watching this latest edition of Galaxy Unpacked, let us know what you’re excited to see the most down in the comments section below.

