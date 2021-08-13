Deals: Latest Google Nest Hub falls to $80, Motorola razr 5G $400 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a discount on the latest Google Nest Hub at $80. That’s alongside $400 in savings on the Motorola razr 5G folding smartphone and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds at $220. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen drops to $80

Staples is currently offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $80. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings while matching our previous mention from back in June for the all-time low. This is also only the second time we’ve seen the price drop this low. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $400 on Motorola razr 5G smartphone

Earlier this week, we got a first official look at Samsung’s new folding smartphones, and now, not to be outdone, Motorola is heading into the weekend with a notable price cut on its smart flip phone. Over at Amazon, you can currently score the the unlocked Motorola razr 5G 256GB for $1,000. Saving you $400 off the usual $1,400 going rate, you’re looking at the best price of the year, with today’s offer matching our previous mention.

Harking back to those old school flip phones from the mid-2000s, the second-generation razr smartphone arrives with much the same folding design centered around a 6.2-inch OLED display. That’s alongside 5G connectivity as well as 256GB of onboard storage and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Compared to Samsung’s latest, you’re also getting a larger secondary screen on the outside, as well as a notably larger 48MP camera sensor.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds drop to $220

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $220. Regularly $300, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also within $20 of the Amazon all-time low and the second best-price we have tracked there.

Alongside the built-in noise cancellation so you can “switch off your surroundings” and focus on your content, they sport a full frequency response range and customizable touchpad controls on both buds. They also ship with a nice fabric-wrapped charging case that provides up to 28 hours of wireless playback. “With its ergonomic and lightweight design, you can experience unbeatable sound in unbelievable comfort when lounging in front of the TV or while strolling through the city.”

