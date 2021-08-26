Deals: OnePlus Nord N10 5G drops to $273, Sonos Roam Smart Speaker at $111, more

Today’s most notable discounts are up for the taking headlined by the OnePlus Nord N10 5G at $273. Not to mention, Sonos Roam dropping to $111 and this 1TB SanDisk microSD card at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is now even more affordable following discount to $273

Amazon now offers the unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G for $273. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date, thanks to the $27 in savings, which beats our previous mention by $7 as well.

If all of the recent flagship Android handsets have you and your wallet wishing for a more affordable model for getting in on the action, OnePlus Nord N10 5G arrives with plenty of notable features in tow, despite its more budget-friendly focus. Centered around its 6.49-inch 90Hz display, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC that pairs with 128GB of storage and a 48MP rear quad-camera setup. Speaking of what you’ll find around back, a fingerprint scanner completes the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Sonos Roam sees rare refurb discount down to new low of $111

Best Buy is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $111 in refurbished condition. Marking still one of the very first discounts since launching earlier this year, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $58 in savings from the usual price tag.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Score 1TB of SanDisk microSD storage at low of $140

Amazon now offers the SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC Card for $140. While you’d normally pay closer to $180, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the third time while saving you 22% and marking the best price in months.

Supporting up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files.

