Google TV’s next ‘Watch With Me’ list highlights ‘Ted Lasso’ and favorites from comedian Hasan Minhaj

Following the feature’s introduction earlier this year, Google TV is adding another “Watch With Me” list. This time around, the Google TV section will focus on favorites from comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Rolling out this week, the new “Watch With Me” section will feature several shows and movies on the Google TV homescreen from comedian Hasan Minhaj. Minhaj is best known for his Netflix show, Patriot Act, as well as his recurring role on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as well as some movies and TV show appearances.

Minhaj’s watchlist includes a whopping 45 films and TV shows including some recent hits such as Ted Lasso, as well as many classics such as You’ve Got Mail, Back to the Future, and others. The full list can be seen below.

Writer, comedian, producer and TV host Hasan Minhaj is best known for his sharp, earnest political commentary. When he isn’t on screen tackling any number of current issues, he’s happy to sit back and rewatch one of his favorite films. “Movies and TV shows are an opportunity to watch something with loved ones,” Hasan says. “Whether they make you laugh or feel something deep. Or they can be a source of respite, or help you realize how big the world is.” We sat down with Hasan to learn more about his own Google TV watchlist and discover any hidden gems he has on repeat. “To me, rewatchability is everything. So my watchlist is everything that I can watch over and over, whether it’s with my wife, dad or kids. That’s what’s on my watchlist: Comfort food in the form of movies.”

This latest “Watch With Me” roundup will be going live on Google TV over the coming days and, like the last one, will appear a few clicks down the “For You” tab of the homescreen. The section will show up on Google’s own Chromecast as well as TVs from Sony and TCL.

A Bronx Tale

Rush Hour

Chris Rock Never Scared

Ramy

You’ve Got Mail

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Ted Lasso

When Harry Met Sally

The Shawshank Redemption

Dumb and Dumber

The Departed

The Matrix

Reading Rainbow

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Khabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam Friday Night Lights (the show)

30 Rock (the show)

Casino

Happy Gilmore

Flea Bag (the show)

He Got Game

Finding Nemo

Emperors New Groove

Toy Story 1

Lion King

Aladdin

The Simpsons (Seasons 3-7)

Home Alone 2

Independence Day

Wall Street Cast Away

Home Alone 1

Atlanta

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The Daily Show

Rocky

Ghostbusters

Bad Boys 1

Hitch

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Love Actually

Back to the Future

ET

Jurassic Park

Catch Me If You Can

