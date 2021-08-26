Google TV’s next ‘Watch With Me’ list highlights ‘Ted Lasso’ and favorites from comedian Hasan Minhaj
Following the feature’s introduction earlier this year, Google TV is adding another “Watch With Me” list. This time around, the Google TV section will focus on favorites from comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Rolling out this week, the new “Watch With Me” section will feature several shows and movies on the Google TV homescreen from comedian Hasan Minhaj. Minhaj is best known for his Netflix show, Patriot Act, as well as his recurring role on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as well as some movies and TV show appearances.
Minhaj’s watchlist includes a whopping 45 films and TV shows including some recent hits such as Ted Lasso, as well as many classics such as You’ve Got Mail, Back to the Future, and others. The full list can be seen below.
Writer, comedian, producer and TV host Hasan Minhaj is best known for his sharp, earnest political commentary. When he isn’t on screen tackling any number of current issues, he’s happy to sit back and rewatch one of his favorite films.
“Movies and TV shows are an opportunity to watch something with loved ones,” Hasan says. “Whether they make you laugh or feel something deep. Or they can be a source of respite, or help you realize how big the world is.”
We sat down with Hasan to learn more about his own Google TV watchlist and discover any hidden gems he has on repeat. “To me, rewatchability is everything. So my watchlist is everything that I can watch over and over, whether it’s with my wife, dad or kids. That’s what’s on my watchlist: Comfort food in the form of movies.”
This latest “Watch With Me” roundup will be going live on Google TV over the coming days and, like the last one, will appear a few clicks down the “For You” tab of the homescreen. The section will show up on Google’s own Chromecast as well as TVs from Sony and TCL.
- A Bronx Tale
- Rush Hour
- Chris Rock Never Scared
- Ramy
- You’ve Got Mail
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan
- Ted Lasso
- When Harry Met Sally
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Dumb and Dumber
- The Departed
- The Matrix
- Reading Rainbow
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Khabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam
- Friday Night Lights (the show)
- 30 Rock (the show)
- Casino
- Happy Gilmore
- Flea Bag (the show)
- He Got Game
- Finding Nemo
- Emperors New Groove
- Toy Story 1
- Lion King
- Aladdin
- The Simpsons (Seasons 3-7)
- Home Alone 2
- Independence Day
- Wall Street
- Cast Away
- Home Alone 1
- Atlanta
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- The Daily Show
- Rocky
- Ghostbusters
- Bad Boys 1
- Hitch
- Fresh Prince of Bel Air
- Love Actually
- Back to the Future
- ET
- Jurassic Park
- Catch Me If You Can
