Google TV is all about curated content recommendations, often cycling out rows of curated content around upcoming franchises or events. Now, Google TV is adding a new “Watch with Me” row that will see celebrities recommending their favorites.

Rolling out “over the next few days,” Google TV users on Chromecast and Sony Bravia TVs will see a new “Watch with Me” section that focuses on actress Laverne Cox. The section will highlight some of Cox’s favorite TV shows and movies, showing the reasons why those specific pieces of entertainment are being showcased.

Along with the row, the video below will be available with an interview with Laverne Cox explaining some of her picks. Included movies and shows are The Color Purple, Moonlight, Pretty in Pink, Dangerous Liaisons, Flashdance, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, The Matrix, and Breaking Bad.

Laverne Cox is an Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQ+ advocate. Despite spending plenty of time on camera, she’s also a fan of being in the audience. “I love movies, I love television,” she says. “I still watch television and film as a way to learn, to escape, to be moved, to laugh, to cry.” We recently had a chance to sit down with Laverne to learn more about what she likes to watch — and what her own Google TV watchlist looks like. “My watchlist is all of who I am and everything that has shaped me or helped me understand myself better,” she says. “Understand humanity better. Understand the craft of acting and filmmaking better. And, it makes me smile.”

The “Watch with Me” series on Google TV will continue after Cox, with other “entertainers, artists and cultural icons” showcasing their picks in the future.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: