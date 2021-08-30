Deals: Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router system $229, eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro $50 off, more

All of the best deals have now gone live and are headlined by the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router at $229. That’s alongside the first discount on Anker’s new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro at $50 off and this end-of-summer Philips Hue sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $70 on Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router system

Amazon now offers the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router system for $229. With $70 in savings from the $299 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to the best discount of the year and is the second-lowest of all time.

Including two of the mesh routers, this Google Nest Wifi package delivers 4,400-square feet of coverage while also supporting 80.211ac 2.2Gb/s speeds, as well. On top of its networking capabilities, there’s also the added perk of each of the nodes doubling as a Google Assistant speaker for calling up smart home controls and more. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees first discount

The official eufy Amazon storefront currently offers its new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for $250. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching at the $300 price point last month, this new release is now $50 off and down to an all-time low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable outdoor security offering, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with a wide list of compelling features headlined by a 2K sensor. That’s backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt array for surveying your entire property, as well as three 3,000-lumen tunable lighting panels, which can be activated with built-in motion detection. Alongside a weather-proof package, there’s also AI recognition, subject lock, and more.

Philips Hue end of summer sale goes live

To start off the week, Philips Hue has launched a new end-of-summer mix and match sale that’s taking15% off a selection of its smart lamps, lightstrips, and bulbs. Throughout the sale, you’ll be able to save on several offerings which rarely go on sale in the first place, alongside scoring some of the best discounts to date across its Hue Go, Iris, and Lightstrip Plus offerings. Whether you’re looking to bring some ambiance to the home theater with some TV bias lighting or outfit the office with a pop of color, there are some eye-catching price cuts in the sale right here.

