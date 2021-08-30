How much is your Google Pixel 5/5a worth right now?

The Google Pixel 5 and 5a will soon no longer be the latest model in the Pixel family, and that means it’s time to check your trade in values. Whether you’re looking to sell your Pixel 5/5a to upgrade to the upcoming Pixel 6, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.

How much is your Pixel 5/5a worth?

The Pixel 5/5a is worth at best $245 due to not many trade-in sites buying the Pixel 5, and even that depends on the quality of the phone traded in. With the Pixel 6 coming in the next month or two, more options will start presenting themselves.

How to check your Pixel 5/5a’s trade-in value

The various trade-in sites offer an ever-changing variation of values for different conditions, but here’s a quick list of trade-in sites that can tell how much value your Pixel 5 currently has. As mentioned above, not a lot of sites are buying the Pixel 5 yet, but that will soon change. If your preferred site isn’t offering trades for your Pixel, be sure to check back later, especially once the Pixel 6 drops. Check out how much they’re currently offering:

Latest Pixel 5/5a trade-in values for August 2021

Every month, we go through some of the top trade-in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade in values for Pixel 5/5a for August 2021:

Top Google Pixel 5 trade-in values

Sell your Android phone yourself

If you want to put in the effort selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get notably more than any of these trade-in programs can offer. Selling your Google Pixel 5 on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods. You can read about more options for trading in and selling your Google Pixel in our full ultimate guide.

