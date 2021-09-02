Deals: Sony Xperia 5 II now $100 off, TiVo Android TV Stream 4K at $30, more

Today’s best deals are now headlined by Sony’s Xperia 5 II Android Smartphone at $100 off alongside the TiVo Stream 4K with Android TV at $30. That’s alongside an all-time low on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s Xperia 5 II sports a 120Hz OLED display

Amazon now offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $848. Slashing $100 off the usual $948 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before, as well as only the third notable discount to date.

If none of the other flagship Android handsets launched this summer are catching your eye, Sony’s take on the matter might suit your fancy with a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display. All packed into a signature 21:9 aspect ratio, the Xperia 5 II is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and delivers a triple camera setup around back and added IP68 water-resistance. Not to mention, there’s actually still a headphone port this time around, too. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

TiVo Stream 4K delivers Android TV at $30

Amazon is now discounting the TiVo Stream 4K to $30. Usually selling for $40, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date with 25% in savings attached in order to come within $1 of the all-time low.

Equipped with Android TV support, the TiVo Stream 4K upgrades an existing TV’s smart functionality by plugging right into its HDMI port. Notably delivering Google Assistant features, it also yields access to a variety of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more into a centralized hub. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $50 on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds

Verizon Wireless now offers the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $79.99 shipped. Down from the usual $130 price tag you’d pay at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings while marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. As the flagship pair of earbuds from Anker right now, its Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation in tow alongside plenty of other notable inclusions.

On top of 26-hour battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, there’s also wear detection for pausing audio when taken out of your ear. Plus, you’re looking at LDAC audio support that pairs with HearID for a tailored EQ listening experience.

