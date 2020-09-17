Sony Xperia 5 II goes official w/ 120Hz 21:9 display, more

Sony has officially announced a follow-up to last years Xperia 5 in the form of the Xperia 5 II, which comes with some notable upgrades.

Smaller or compact smartphones are not necessarily as common as they once were, but the Sony Xperia 5 II might provides some of the Xperia 1 II flavor in a slightly smaller package.

Measuring in at 6.1-inches, the Xperia 5 II includes a 120Hz FHD+ OLED display in that signature 21:9 aspect ratio. This is a sharp panel that supports HDR and includes some motion blur tricks pulled directly from Sony’s TV lineup. Black frame insertion helps reduce motion blur, making this the first smartphone to include the technology.







The display also includes s 240Hz touch sampling rate, which should enhance all of your interactions with the Sony Xperia 5 II. Although relying on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM, top-tier performance should be assured.

You will have two storage configurations to contend with here too, with a 128GB model and 256GB option available. On top of that, microSD card expansion is also available for the real mobile data hoarders.

Round back the Sony Xperia 5 II has a triple camera setup that is essentially unchanged from the Xperia 1 II. However, the Time-of-Flight sensor has been ditched. So, the Xperia 5 II comes with the very same triple 12-megapixel setup consisting of a 16mm wide-angle, 70mm telephoto (3x), and 24mm main (or wide) setup.

Although a smaller device than it’s Xperia stablemate, the Xperia 5 II comes with a 4,000mAh internal cell that can be topped up at 18W charge speeds. Although a separate 21W charger is available for an extra fee. Sony boasts high-efficiency charging though, with the 18W brick taking the Xperia 5 II from 0 to 50% capacity in around 30 minutes. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging option.

Other notable hardware inclusions are that of a 3.5mm headphone port, stereo speakers, a Gorilla Glass 6 build, plus an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Sony Xperia 5 II can be pre-ordered from September 29 in the US, with devices shipping on December 4, 2020. It will only be available in black in North America though. In Europe it will retail for €900, but will be available in Black, Blue and Gray

