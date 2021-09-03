Google test reveals Nest Hub could get more Weather Frog-like ‘Character’ clocks [Video]

-
Google Nest HubGoogle Assistant smart displays

Earlier this year, the “Weather Frog” became available on Assistant Smart Displays as a delightful new Photo Frame background. Google testing has now inadvertently revealed that “Character” Nest Hub clocks are in development. 

Saying, “Hey Google, change photo frame” (or manually navigating via settings) on your Smart Display this morning reveals a new “Characters” menu underneath Fullscreen clock and Google Weather Frog. 

There’s a “Your favorite characters” description, and tapping lets you select “A Link” — a “testing WebAmbient App.” On the Nest Hub Max, this sets a new clock that’s like the regular slideshow one with time and weather in the corner. However, there’s no background image, and all you get is essentially a web page with a “Play A Link” button in the bottom right.

This is presumably the result of early Google testing that was accidentally deployed to all Smart Dislays. We’re seeing on both stable (version 1.54) and preview firmware (1.56).

Meanwhile, things are totally different on the 2nd-generation Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing. (Despite being Google’s newest device, users still cannot set the Weather Frog.)

For starters, it’s not called “Character,” but rather “Web Ambient.” Setting that clock results in a very odd swirling vortex of numbers.

The “Characters” in question could be similar to the Weather Frog in that they update and animate over the course of a day. However, it’s not clear whether Google would be using famous cartoon intellectual property (IP) or whether they will be developed in-house, e.g. Google Doodles.

Nest Hub Character clocks could be a particularly fun family/kid-focused feature, but hopefully there are also abstract backgrounds, like the vortex clock. 

More about Nest Hub:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Nest Hub

Google Assistant smart displays

About the Author

Nest Hub Max browser adds ‘read aloud’ TTS ...
Nest Hub bug pauses all media in home when viewing came...
Legoland equips all of its California and New York hote...
Google Fuchsia update is rolling out widely to 1st-gen ...
Google testing an ‘app’ launcher on the Nes...
Google prominently adding Air Quality (AQI) info to Nes...
Nest Hub turns purple after Fuchsia, here's how to fix
Lenovo Smart Clock 2 adds an optional wireless charging...
Show More Comments

Related

Google prominently adding Air Quality (AQI) info to Nest Hub, Hub Max in the US

Legoland equips all of its California and New York hotel rooms with a Nest Hub

Google testing an ‘app’ launcher on the Nest Hub Max [video]

Nest Hub Max browser adds ‘read aloud’ TTS as Assistant can now ‘open’ sites directly

Google Store leaks ‘Nest Doorbell,’ new ‘Nest Cam (battery)’ and two other models

New Nest Cams lack manual clips and a web portal, but Google says they’re coming

Deals: TicWatch E3 sees first discount to $153, Google Nest Thermostat $199, more

Google has a new ‘Nest Community’ help forum for posting questions