Fossil Gen 5 update removes dozens of built-in watchfaces from select Wear OS smartwatches

-
Wear OSFossil Gen 5
fossil gen 5 wear os update

Fossil smartwatches have long been some of the best you can get on Wear OS, in part because their styling is traditional and looks great. That’s an element only enhanced by the built-in watchfaces, but a recent update to the Fossil Gen 5 series has stripped away quite a few watchfaces.

An update currently rolling out to Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches through the Play Store has made a big change to the watchface catalog. While it adds some new faces, it strips away many more.

Comparing what’s on our Fossil Gen 5 unit that hasn’t been updated to a list of the new catalog, it’s clear to see how much has changed. The original catalog had over 55 watchfaces including the Google Fit watchface, while the new catalog offers just 24. It’s a huge loss.

From what we can gather there are just 2 new watchfaces added with this latest update. These are “Fitness Digital” and “Dashboard Digital,” both pictured below. Admittedly, the “Fitness Digital” watchface does look like a great upgrade on the health side of things, as it provides a lot of key information at a glance with a good-looking design.

The problem, though, is that Fossil has removed dozens of other watchfaces from its Gen 5 catalog. Through our comparison, we’ve determined that 33 watchfaces have been removed. The removed watchfaces include:

  • Big Tic
  • Blue
  • Candice Huffine
  • Colorist
  • Compass
  • Cory Richards
  • Darryl Westly
  • Defender
  • Ettore
  • Flip Digital
  • Fred
  • Grant
  • KJ Apa
  • Magic 8-Ball
  • Mandy Moore
  • McKinney
  • Mechanical Digital
  • Men’s Fashion Digital
  • Minimal Dressy
  • Minimalist Analog
  • Mood
  • Movember
  • Movember Analog
  • Movember Digital
  • No Icon Digital
  • P-51
  • Rainbow
  • Robot
  • Roulette
  • Sail Dial
  • Scarlette Shimmer
  • Speedometer
  • Turn Table

It’s not confirmed, but this change likely affects Fossil Gen 5, Gen 5E, and Gen 5 LTE models. It’s also possible older models are affected by the change. For those who were using one of the watchfaces that have been removed, the update pushed watches back to their original default watchface automatically. In some cases, a message was also provided explaining the removal as “optimization.”

More on Wear OS:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and…

Fossil Gen 5

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

The best Android smartphones

Google wants to raise the app ‘quality bar’...
It's still up to Google to 'save' Wear OS
Google Messages now rolling out overhauled Wear OS app
‘Snapdragon 5100’ may be a relatively minor...
These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with ...
Telegram pulls the plug on its Wear OS app alongside 8....
Strava no longer updating its app for Wear OS 2.0 smart...
Galaxy Watch 4 gets a ‘Walkie Talkie’ Wear ...
Show More Comments

Related

Fossil teases ‘way faster’ Gen 6 wearable days before Galaxy Watch 4 unveil

Comment: It’s still up to Google to ‘save’ Wear OS

These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with Wear OS 3 [Updated]

Fossil unveils Gen 6: Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2, redesigned charging rings, and Wear OS 3 in 2022

Galaxy Watch 4 reportedly hits up to 7 days of battery life on top of the new Wear OS

Strava no longer updating its app for Wear OS 2.0 smartwatches

Spotify starts rolling out new Wear OS app w/ downloads, works on older models, too

This week’s top stories: 50MP camera on Pixel 6, Android 12 ‘Ongoing call’ chip, Fossil Gen 6 tease, more