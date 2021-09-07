Samsung Galaxy Note 9 loses support for monthly software updates

With the lineup’s future in question now that Samsung’s priority seems to be in foldables, fans of Samsung’s Galaxy Note series are running out of places to go. This week, it seems that a beloved member of that family, the Galaxy Note 9, is one step closer to its end as Samsung has downgraded support for the device.

As of this week, Samsung has officially dropped the Galaxy Note 9 from its monthly update list. This change is reflected on Samsung’s “Work Scope” page, which shows which devices are getting monthly, quarterly, and biannual software updates.

The Galaxy Note 9 has been dropped from the monthly schedule as of this week and moved to a quarterly update schedule. This should last around one year, at which point Samsung will likely drop the phone down to a biannual update schedule for one more year before ending support entirely. The last update the Galaxy Note 9 got as a part of its monthly schedule was the August 2021 security patch.

Alongside the Note 9’s demotion, several other devices have changed up this page. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 were both added to the monthly support list, as was the Galaxy A52s 5G. The quarterly update section also added the Galaxy A03s and Galaxy F42 5G. The Galaxy A10s also dropped down to a biannual schedule. Finally, Samsung dropped support for the Galaxy S8 Lite and the Galaxy Note FE entirely.

More on Samsung:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: