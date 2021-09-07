WhatsApp to add ability to adjust ‘Last Seen’ status on contact-by-contact basis

WhatsApp looks set to add some enhanced privacy features that have existed in other cross-platform messaging apps for a long time already with the ability to adjust the “Last Seen” status on a contact-by-contact basis.

The “Last Seen” status within WhatsApp sits at the top of all chats with contacts you have with the feature enabled. However, if you have it disabled, then neither you or your contact will be able to see when you’re online or were last connected. From a privacy perspective, it’s a fairly solid solution, but it’s a one-size-fits-all solution that doesn’t allow for nuanced controls or tweaking as it stands.

A recent teardown of the app from WABetaInfo has found evidence of the ability to adjust the “Last Seen” status in WhatsApp so that you’ll be able to have specific contacts omitted from seeing this information. This feature will no doubt be a massive bonus for people who would prefer that this status only be available to specific people.

Basically, within the updated “Last Seen” panel, you’ll be able to use the standard “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” and “Nobody.” The new addition is the “My Contacts Except…” and from there you’ll be able to select or de-select the contacts you would prefer not see your WhatsApp “Last Seen” status.

Like just about anything and everything we’ve learned from WhatsApp beta builds in the past, we have no idea when we’ll see these enhanced “Last Seen” controls. This feature was first spotted on iOS, but it will undoubtedly be available for Android in future too — provided it does rollout soon.

