Latest Fairphone 4 leak shows off the surprisingly sleek design in more detail

Modern smartphones are slick and refined pieces of technology, but all too often that comes at the expense of repairability. The Fairphone 4 is around the corner with the goal of fixing that with a shockingly slim and modern-looking design.

Leaked images of the Fairphone 4 were published by WinFuture recently, showing off the same device that was first pictured earlier this month. These latest images give us a slightly better picture of what to expect from the design that truly looks to be a huge leap forward from its discontinued predecessor. To achieve a sustainable, repairable device last time around, Fairphone ended up settling on a design that was well behind the times in terms of its physical appearance, but the Fairphone 4 is much more in line with today’s standards.

The back of the Fairphone 4 shows three cameras in a triangular housing, complete with a back that’s apparently still removable so you can easily swap out the battery. Apparently, at least one of those cameras will be a 48MP sensor. The side of the device is also now using a metal frame that has an integrated fingerprint sensor along the side. There are antenna lines along that frame, too, which allow the 5G support the Fairphone 4 is expected to carry.

Perhaps the most impressive area of improvement is with the display, which is now using a “teardrop” notch design. While the bezels, especially at the bottom, at bigger than your average device in 2021, it’s certainly a major upgrade compared to its predecessor. The display is expected to be a 6.3-inch panel.

Fairphone 4 is set to be officially announced on September 30 and is expected to cost under 600 euros. That’s with Android 11, a Snapdragon 750G, and up to 256GB of internal storage on board, too.

