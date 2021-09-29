Google hosting virtual Android Dev Summit 2021 next month, Chrome event in November

Following I/O in May, Google’s next big developer events in 2021 will be Dev Summits for Android and Chrome.

The 2021 Android Dev Summit, which was last hosted in 2019, skipping last year, will take place on October 27-28. It’s usually comprised of various “What’s new” sessions and other things that Google wants to encourage developers to adopt from their latest OS. In the case of Android 12, there are quite a few design-related aspects of Material You that need to be detailed.

Both of the upcoming events will be virtual, and more details about ADS are coming soon.

Meanwhile, Chrome Dev Summit 2021 will take place on Wednesday, November 3. The keynote and ask me anything (AMA) session with Chrome leaders will be available as a public livestream that starts at 9 a.m. PT and runs for two hours.

However, other aspects of the event involve requesting an invite. Google warns that “space is limited” for workshops, office hours, and learning lounges. The process starts by logging in with your Google Account here. While Android did not, Chrome did host an event last year.

You’ll also have the chance to chat live with Googlers and developers around the world, participate in workshops with industry experts, attend interactive learning lounges to consult with engineers in a group setting, and receive personalized support during one-on-one office hours.

