Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro falls to new low of $154 off, OnePlus Buds Pro at $120, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new Amazon low on the OnePlus 9 Pro at $154 off. That’s then joined by a rare one-day price cut on the OnePlus Buds Pro for $120 and Google Nest Learning Thermostat at $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $154 on OnePlus 9 Pro at a new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $915. With $154 in savings from the usual $1,069 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date following our previous mention that sold for $15 more. As the latest flagship experience from OnePlus, its 9 Pro arrives with a compelling array of features powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display on which to view all of your shots, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. And with OnePlus announcing that there won’t be a more affordable 9T on the way for this year, going with this discount is an even better option. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

OnePlus Buds Pro see rare 1-day discount to $120

Today only, OnePlus is offering its OnePlus Buds Pro in both styles for $120. Delivering a rare discount to score the brand’s new flagship buds that usually sell for $150, today’s offer amounts to the best we’ve seen outside of a limited launch promotion from the start of the month.

OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. There’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat hits $199

Home Depot is discounting a selection of smart thermostats and other gear to ready your home for cooler weather. Our top pick is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199, which is also being matched at Amazon. Down from $249, you’re looking at a return to the best price of the year at $50 off.

With fall officially here and even colder weather on the horizon, bringing Google’s Nest thermostat into your space will help your home automatically adjust to the change in temperatures. Sporting one of the more aesthetically pleasing form factors on the market, there’s a touch screen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

