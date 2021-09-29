Google Stadia players can now find teammates with public parties; these games are supported

Google Stadia is working on bringing more games to its platform, but another major negative of using the service is the lack of players when it comes to online multiplayer games. To help players better find teammates, Google Stadia has quietly introduced support for public parties.
Rolling out now to all Stadia users, public parties are accessible through the new “Parties” menu under the Friends panel. Players can still start a private party with their friends through invitations as usual, but the page now shows the option to create a public party or join an existing party that needs players to join.
Creating a public party allows users to select a game, set a brief description of the game mode or style of play, and set a number of players to join the party. Up to 10 total players can be in a single public party.
Currently, there are 20 total games that support Google Stadia’s public party feature. Google will automatically sort the list by “Your games” and “other supported games.” A persistent message also says that “more public party games [are] coming soon.”
The full list of games that support public parties includes:
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Crayta
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Far Cry 5
- Fifa 21
- Fifa 22
- Human: Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Madden NFL 22
- Marvel’s Avengers
- NBA 2K21
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Crew 2
- The Division 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Watch Dogs: Legion
