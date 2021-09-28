Google adding five Stadia Pro games for October 2021, including Control

October 2021 will see Google add five Stadia Pro games in only a slight decrease from last month’s equally notable collection.

Friday — appropriately, October 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Control Ultimate Edition ($39.99):

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?

There’s also Hello Engineer – Early Access ($19.99) — a First on Stadia title, which is “not 100%-complete at this moment” — that follows the other two games in the universe:

Hello Engineer is a multiplayer machinery-building construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of a mysterious amusement park. Put together incredible machines built of scrap, and beware of the Neighbor!

Meanwhile, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure ($39.99) is a new title:

Ride as Lucky on a wild new adventure with her faithful mustang, Spirit. You’ll have lots of fun with Lucky’s fearless best friends, Abigail and Pru, by your side. There’s a wide-open frontier to explore, full of exciting quests, animals, and items to collect. Navigate dangers, like villainous horse wrangler Hendricks. Will you find and protect the real treasure of Miradero?

Cake Bash ($19.99) and Unto The End ($24.99) round out the October additions as existing games on Stadia.

Fight to be the tastiest cake in Cake Bash! A frantic four player party game where adorable drawn-to-life cakes beat the crumbs out of each other.

Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home. Master combat through improvisation and observation in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to use artifacts and trade supplies. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it home?

This month sees just one claimable game leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on September 30: Human: Fall Flat.

The count now stands at 37 titles after the additions/subtraction:

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Darksiders 2, Blue Fire, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break, ARK: Survival Evolved, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, PGA TOUR 2K21, Hello Engineer – Early Access, Cake Bash, Unto The End, and Control Ultimate Edition, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro October 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

