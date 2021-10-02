Google readying a new Soli Quick Gesture action for the 2nd Nest Hub

Motion Sense is the marquee feature of Google’s most recent Assistant Smart Display and it powers Sleep Sensing. The Nest Hub (2nd-gen) looks to be adding another Soli Quick Gesture capability that will let you “browse photos.”

The Soli radar technology, branded as Motion Sense, can recognize two Quick Gestures made in front of the Nest Hub. An air tap lets you play/pause media, while you can swipe left/right to dismiss ringing timers and snooze alarms — an alluring proposition in the morning.

The Google Home app today lists a third action that will let you “browse photos” by swiping. This is not yet live on 2nd-gen Nest Hubs running Cast firmware 1.56. (If the Preview program is enabled, you’re “waiting for [the] next preview firmware update.”)

We tested it on both the “Google Photos” and “Art gallery” Photo Frame options, after asking Assistant to show our personal library, and when casting images from a phone. On-display settings just mention timers and alarms, and there is no recognition indicator in the top-right corner when looking at pictures.

It’s good that Google is expanding what Soli can do, but many Nest Hub owners just want to use the same swipe gesture for skipping and going back to a song. It was very convenient on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

