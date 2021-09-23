Google improves Spanish support on the Nest Hub, Hub Max in the US

An update to the Nest Hub and Hub Max improves how the Assistant Smart Displays handle Spanish by providing a more immersive language experience in the US.

This involves more queries and displayed text appearing in Spanish, including the top navigation tabs and various cards. Google says this will let you “do more in Spanish,” and touts the following available commands:

“Hey Google, reproduce Rock en Español”

“Hey Google, habla con Loteria Don Clemente”

“Hey Google, muéstrame cómo preparar arroz con leche”

“Hey Google, llama a mamá”

“Hey Google, agrega huevos a mi lista de compras”

“Hey Google, muéstrame la cámara de la puerta principal”

“Hey Google, anuncia es hora de cenar”

This expanded Nest Hub visual functionality joins existing Spanish support on the Nest Audio and Mini, and comes as Google Assistant has a new bilingual voice that “pronounces proper nouns in a more authentic Spanish-speaking accent.” This can be heard by asking, “Hey Google, what happened today in Latino history?” It also follows YouTube TV expanding its Spanish language coverage with Univision channels.

To add or switch to Spanish, just go to Languages in Assistant settings in the Google Home app.

