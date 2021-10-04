Deals: Google Nest Mini at $25, OnePlus Nord N10 hits $240, Samsung Galaxy Buds, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a notable discount on the Google Nest Mini at $25. You’re also looking at a new low on the OnePlus Nord N10 and some deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Mini hits $25

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $25. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at 49% savings, the lowest price since Prime Day, and the second-best price of the year.

Delivering the most affordable Google smart speaker to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for the family room as it is on the bedside table, and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Score a new low on OnePlus Nord N10 smartphone

B&H is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 128GB 5G Smartphone for $240. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $60 in savings attached. This is $10 below the best price we’ve seen at Amazon as well.

Entering on the more affordable side of the Android smartphone market these days, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G may not be the most flagship-caliber offering, but it still manages to pack some notable features. Centered around its 6.49-inch 90Hz display, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC which pairs with 128GB of storage and a 48MP rear quad-camera setup. Speaking of what you’ll find around back, a fingerprint scanner completes the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds

We’re now tracking a pair of notable discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds headlined by a new Amazon low on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Dropping down to $148, you’re looking at $52 in savings from the usual $200 price tag and one of the lowest prices to date at any retailer. With active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode leading the way, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro live up to their flagship status with plenty of other notable perks. There’s spatial audio that pairs with a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. They also offer 28 hours of playback thanks to the charging case. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review. But then be sure to check out a discount on the Galaxy Buds 2.

