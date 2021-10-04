Far Cry 6 on Stadia will apparently be locked to 30fps in line w/ last-gen consoles

Ubisoft has been one of the biggest supporters of Google Stadia to date, and also the source of some of the best quality ports on the platform too. However, for its upcoming release of Far Cry 6, it seems Stadia will fall behind a bit, locking to a lower frame rate.

Speaking to GfinityESports, Ubisoft confirmed that the Stadia port of Far Cry 6 will not be able to achieve 60fps at 4K resolution. This will fall in line with last-generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One, but current-gen consoles including the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to hit 4k60. Ubisoft explains:

Throughout development, our objective has been to make the most out of the new generation of consoles, while ensuring it wouldn’t be at the expense of other platforms or previous-gen hardware. The team have put in a tremendous amount of effort to ensure each platform has the best possible experience we can deliver, with next-gen consoles achieving 60 FPS at 4K, and 30 FPS on Stadia and older consoles.

This is certainly a shame for players who have been awaiting the game on Google Stadia, especially as many other titles including some from Ubisoft include a performance/quality toggle that can limit graphics to support better framerates. It’s also a bit surprising, as the recent release of FIFA 22 on Google Stadia actually brought the current-gen version of the game.

It’s unclear what issue prevented Far Cry 6’s developer team from delivering 60fps support on Stadia, but technically speaking a server upgrade on Google’s behalf could solve the problem. That was a promise Google made for the platform during its original announcement, but one we haven’t seen any progress on so far.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled for release on October 7 and available for pre-order now.

