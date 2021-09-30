Stadia offering free Chromecast Ultra and controller w/ $60 game purchase

The latest promotion from Google Stadia offers a free Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller with the purchase of any $59.99 game from the streaming service.

To celebrate Stadia hitting the milestone of over 200 games available in the store, Google has launched a new promotion to give away Stadia Premiere Edition bundles. Available since Stadia’s launch in 2019, the Premiere Edition includes a Chromecast Ultra and the official Stadia Controller, allowing you to play on your TV at home – in 4K at that. Of course, the Chromecast Ultra can be used for more than just Stadia, thanks to the wealth of Cast compatible apps on Android and iOS.

To participate, all you need to do is purchase a game or game bundle that costs $59.99 or more between now and October 10. For an example of a game bundle, Rage 2 is currently only $39.99 in the Stadia store, but the game’s Deluxe Edition is $59.99 and therefore should qualify for the deal. This includes the wealth of recent releases like Madden NFL 22, FIFA 22, and Life is Strange: True Colors.

Additionally, you can qualify for the promotion by pre-ordering a game, but the selection for that is severely limited, as the terms state that the game has to release by October 10. Between the minimum price requirement and the date cutoff, your only pre-order option for this promo is Far Cry 6.

A few days after you’ve made your qualifying purchase for the deal, you’ll receive a redemption code to get the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller for free from the Google Store. In some cases, you’ll still need to pay the shipping cost, but this is significantly cheaper than buying the $79.99 bundle outright.

This is far from the first time that Stadia has offered a free controller and Chromecast Ultra to those who make a purchase. Ahead of the launches of both Cyberpunk 2077 and Resident Evil: Village, Google offered a Stadia Premiere Edition to those pre-ordered. Meanwhile, the bundle has also been used for outreach, being given to customers of YouTube Premium, Verizon, and AT&T.

