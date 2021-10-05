Philo adds deeper integration with Google TV including ‘Live’ guide on homescreen

The biggest selling point of Google TV is how the platform integrates with nearly 40 different streaming services, and there’s no better integration than what some live TV services get. Starting today, Philo is gaining deeper Google TV integration with support for the homescreen’s live TV guide.

The “Live” tab on the Google TV homescreen was initially launched with support only for Google’s own YouTube TV service. If users had a linked and active YouTube TV subscription, the Live tab would appear and show all channels with a direct link to that stream within the app. Earlier this year, Google expanded this feature by offering integration with Sling TV.

Today, Philo is joining the fray. The live TV service has been available on Google TV for quite some time, even offering account linking for its on-demand library. The integration may take a “couple of days” to widely roll out as Philo explains. To get things up and running, Philo subscribers will need to link their account to Google TV through the “Your Services” menu under Google TV Settings > Accounts.

Philo also says that the expanded integration will place content from the service on the “For You” tab when applicable.

We have some exciting news! All Philo channels and content will be fully integrated into Google TV (rolling out to users over the next couple of days), making it a great way to watch your favorite lifestyle and entertainment shows and movies streaming live!

Philo offers over 60 channels for $25/month, making it a relatively affordable alternative to YouTube TV. You can sign up for a free trial of Philo here.

