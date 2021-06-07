For live TV streaming customers, one of the best parts of Google TV is its homescreen guide. However, that “Live” tab has, to date, only worked with YouTube TV. Now, Google TV is adding homescreen integration for Sling TV.

Rolling out starting this week*, Chromecast with Google TV is adding Sling as an option for the “Live” tab on the homescreen. This allows Sling TV owners to access the live guide without opening the app with shows and movies opening in the app once they’ve been selected. The “Live” tab appears to the right of the “For You” tab on the homescreen.

To get this up and running, Sling TV owners can open the Google Home app on their phone and link their accounts. After that, the “Live” tab should show up, complete with the Sling TV guide.

Starting June 7th, SLING TV channels will be fully integrated on Chromecast with Google TV. This will make it easier than ever to browse, discover and enjoy live sports, news, entertainment and more. Use the Home app to link your existing SLING account or sign up for a new one. Then navigate to the Live tab to watch your favorite live programming from SLING.

Google, unfortunately, didn’t mention if this update would apply to all Google TV users, namely owners of the 2021 Sony Bravia TVs. The change will, however, be rolling out over the course of the week starting today, so you may not see it immediately.

*This article has been updated to reflect the rollout timeline which starts June 7th and continues through this week.

