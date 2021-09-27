Google TV adds support for Kocowa in search results for Korean TV shows and movies

As its list of supported streaming apps continues to expand, Google TV is starting to add search integration with more niche services. Over the past few days, Google TV has quietly added support for Kocowa, a service that specializes in Korean TV shows and movies.

Kocowa was added to Google TV sometime in the past week, and we spotted the change over the weekend. As with some other services on the platform, Kocowa is listed in the “Your Services” tab with full account linking for improved Google Assistant integration as well as recommendations on the homescreen.

More importantly, perhaps, is that Kocowa can now appear as an streaming option in Google TV’s search results for specific content.

Kocowa has been available on Android TV/Google TV since 2019, but this week seems to be the first time the service has given any special attention to Google TV specifically. Notably, the services partner platform, Viki by Rakuten, has offered integration with Google TV for quite some time now.

You can see the full list of services that Google TV supports here.





More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: