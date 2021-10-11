Google TV starts rolling out user profiles next month on Chromecast, televisions from Sony, and TCL

Over a year after its debut, Google TV is getting a major and welcome upgrade. Rolling out next month, Google TV is getting user profiles.

Google TV is all about personalized recommendations, which made the lack of personal profiles on the platform a pretty huge downside since it meant recommendations might be perfect for one family member, but wrong for another using the same TV. After introducing profiles for kids earlier this year, Google is finally rectifying that.

Profiles on Google TV will be applied to each Google account on the device, with each profile showing its own watchlist, recommendations, and Google Assistant queries. Downloaded apps and app logins sync across all profiles.

As you watch TV, your profile takes into account your interests and preferences to help you discover more of what’s out there for you. And for the little ones, you can always set up a kids profile to help them access a fun collection of movies and shows under your guidance. When a friend tips you off to a hot new show, you can always add it to your watchlist to save it for later. Each Google Account has its own watchlist, so your finds will show up right in your profile and stay separate from your other’s lists in your household.

While Google’s official blogpost doesn’t offer much information on the timeline, the company confirmed to 9to5Google that the update would begin to roll out “next month.” The feature will be supported on Google’s own Chromecast as well as televisions from Sony and TCL.

