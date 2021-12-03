Google TV profiles have been delayed, Ambient Mode cards are rolling out now

Google TV is all about the ability to sift through the huge number of TV shows and movies available on various streaming services. That’s why the addition of user profiles on Google TV has been such an exciting prospect, but unfortunately, the feature has been delayed.

Originally, Google told us that profiles would be rolling out during the month of November, a timeline that has obviously come and gone at this point. The good news is that this feature is still coming, but the bad news is that it has been delayed without a specific timeline to look forward to.

Google tells us that profiles on Google TV have been delayed and will start rolling out in the “coming months.” This most likely, in our view, points toward the feature launching sometime next year, but there’s obviously room for the feature to debut sometime this month. The company did not provide any details on the cause of the delay.

Profiles on Google TV, when they arrive, will enable multiple users to have accounts on the same device (i.e. Chromecast, Sony Bravia, TCL) with different homescreen layouts for each user. This would allow Google TV to offer personalized recommendations for each user while everyone is able to access the same applications.

Beyond that, Google also confirmed that Google TV’s Ambient Mode cards have not been delayed. In fact, the new feature is rolling out now, at least to some users. Google says that the rollout has started with a “small [percentage]” of users in the United States. If you’re seeing the feature on your device, let us know in the comments below!

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: