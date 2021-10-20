Where to pre-order the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro other than the Google Store

Google has formally unveiled the Pixel 6 series, its latest flagship phones with the latest in machine learning advancements. Here’s where you can pre-order the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the US, besides the recently-broken Google Store, and where to get the best deals.

Where to pre-order the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

With the Pixel 6 series, Google is showing that its phones are ready for the spotlight, between the more affordable Pixel 6 and the high-end upgrades of the Pixel 6 Pro. Normally, the best place to pick up a Pixel phone is through the Google Store, but between major issues with that storefront on the first day of pre-orders and the ongoing chip shortage, the Pixel 6 series is going to be a hard phone to get your hands on.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro unlocked

Given the incredible push Google has given to marketing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ahead of launch, putting images of it in front of as many eyes as possible, it should be no surprise to learn that the Pixel 6 series can be bought at a wide variety of retailers and carriers.

That said, if you’re looking to save money on the Pixel 6, buying it unlocked may make the most sense, as carriers like AT&T and Verizon are only offering the mmWave versions, which are about $100 more.

Retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo have confirmed that by pre-ordering the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro from them, you’re also entitled to a free pair of the $99 Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds. So far, Amazon has not confirmed whether they will also be offering this deal. That said, this US pre-order bonus is a big step down from the $380 Bose headphones offered to pre-order customers in Europe.

Update 10/20: While they were not immediately available for customers to put in pre-orders, Target has since added the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to their online catalog. Like other retailers, Target is also offering a free set of Pixel Buds A-Series with pre-order.

Google Pixel 6 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 6 Pro at Best Buy

Verizon Wireless Google Pixel 6/6 Pro pricing, pre-order perks

If you live in a major market area, where 5G – and particularly, high-speed mmWave 5G connectivity – is available, you’ll want to buy the Pixel 6 through a carrier like Verizon, as the base model of Pixel 6 does not ship with mmWave support. The only way to get mmWave on the smaller Pixel 6 is to buy through Verizon or AT&T, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro has mmWave by default, in the US anyway. Verizon has also confirmed that the mmWave models will be capable of upcoming C-band enhancements.

To help offset the extra costs of mmWave, Verizon is running a few promotions. For existing Verizon customers, you can get a $350 discount on the Pixel 6 by trading in a device while on select unlimited plans. Meanwhile, new customers can take as much as $700 off the cost of the Pixel 6 Pro when transferring their number. Verizon will even offer up to $500 to help you make the switch away from your old carrier.

Google Pixel 6 at Verizon – Starting at $23.33/mo

Google Pixel 6 Pro at Verizon – Starting at $29.99/mo

AT&T Google Pixel 6/6 Pro pricing, pre-order perks

AT&T customers are also able to pick up the full mmWave model of the smaller Pixel 6 to use with the carrier’s 5G+ network. Interestingly, AT&T has a suite of Pixel 6 pre-order offers that treat new and existing customers equally.

Any customer with an unlimited plan can take $200 off the price of the Pixel 6 – bringing it down to $540. Or, if you add trade-in, you can take as much as $700 off the price of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Additionally, AT&T customers who pre-order a Pixel 6 series device can also take 50% off any Google-branded accessories in the AT&T store.

Google Pixel 6 at AT&T – Starting at $15.00/mo

Google Pixel 6 Pro at AT&T – Starting at $26.12/mo

Google Pixel 6/6 Pro pricing, pre-order perks at other carriers

You don’t necessarily need to buy from one of the big carriers in order to buy a Pixel 6 from your carrier. Even more affordable services like Visible offer the ability to pick up the phone and include the payment on your phone plan.

This article originally had the headline “Where to pre-order the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro while the Google Store is busted.” We updated the headline and parts of the body to reflect that the Google Store has since come back online.

