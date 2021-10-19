It’s not just you, the Google Store is struggling amid Pixel 6 launch, Google working on a fix

The Pixel 6 is finally here and pre-orders are technically open, but unfortunately, the best place to buy a Pixel 6, the Google Store, is struggling to keep up with the launch.

Whether it’s due to high demand or otherwise, the Google Store is stumbling in a bit way amid the launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Nearly an hour after the event kicked off, the Google Store has been down in whole or in part for users around the globe. For over 20 minutes, the site as a whole was down for many, and now it’s still having trouble with checkout.

As of about 1:45pm ET, the Google Store is unable to finalize pre-orders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with checkout failing and kicking back error code R013. We’re seeing this issue in the US and the UK, and it seems widespread based on what we’re seeing on Twitter.

Not long after, issues continue to escalate with the Pixel 6 Pro now being shown out of stock for many and 500 errors returning for some pages.

Google has since confirmed to 9to5Google that it is aware of these issues and actively working on a fix.

We are aware of the issue with the Google Store and are actively working to resolve it.

Developing…

