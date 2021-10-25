Deals: Google Nest smart home bundles from $129, official Pixel 6/Pro cases at $22, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of Google Nest smart home bundles from $129. That’s on top of official Pixel 6/Pro cases at $22 and the Pixel 4 at $369. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest smart home bundles now on sale

BuyDig is currently discounting a selection of Google Nest smart home bundles including its latest smart displays, Wi-Fi systems, and more. Headlining is the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundled with a Nest Smart Thermostat for $149. Down from the combined $230 price tag, you’re looking at the best value to date, with today’s offer beating the all-time lows on both by $20.

Delivering Assistant in a 7-inch display form factor, the second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year with the same fabric-wrapped design we’ve come to expect. There’s also new additions like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight, too. Plus, you’re getting the bundled Smart Thermostat for automating the heating this winter. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro Cases

Earlier this week saw the official debut of the all-new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, alongside a pair of companion cases. Now we’re seeing the first discounts on the new accessories as Verizon Wireless is offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case for $22 as a pre-order. Also available for Pixel 6 Pro. Down from $30, you’re looking at a pair of new all-time lows with 25% in savings attached on the just-announced releases.

Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. Dive in to our launch coverage.

Pixel 4 hits $369

B&H is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $369. Normally fetching as much as $799, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and well below Amazon’s current price.

With all of the attention around Google’s new handset, going with the previous-generation Pixel 4 is a great way to get in the first-party Android game for less. Whether for yourself or a family member, this smartphone packs a 5.7-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Backed by Night Sight photography, its 12 and 16MP camera array is round out by 25-hour battery life. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

