Android 12 November security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The first update to Android 12 is rolling out today with the November security patch for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners already received the November security patch last week.

Pixel 6 — SD1A.210817.036 — all — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 — SD1A.210817.036.A8 — AT&T — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro — SD1A.210817.036 — all — Factory Image — OTA

OTA Pixel 6 Pro — SD1A.210817.036.A8 — AT&T — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 5a: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs) — Factory Image — OTA (2)

Pixel 5: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs), SP1A.211105.004 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU) — Factory Image — OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 4a 5G: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs), SP1A.211105.004 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU) — Factory Image — OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 4a: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs), SP1A.211105.004 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU) — Factory Image — OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 4 XL: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs), SP1A.211105.004 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU) — Factory Image — OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 4: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.003, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs), SP1A.211105.004 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU) — Factory Image — OTA (2) (3)

Pixel 3a XL: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.002, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs) — Factory Image — OTA (2)

Pixel 3a: Android 12 — SP1A.211105.002, SP1A.211105.002.A1 (Verizon, Verizon MVNOs) — Factory Image — OTA (2)

