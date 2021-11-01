Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android 12 beta program goes live in the US, Flip 3 too

With Android 12 having been launched on Pixels, Samsung seems to be coming up quick with its own update to the latest platform revision. After closing its beta program for the Galaxy S21 last week, Samsung has now launched the Android 12 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US.

Available now through the Samsung Members app under the “Benefits” section, the One UI 4 beta program brings Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The build being offered to users in the US brings with it the same version that’s currently live on Galaxy S21 devices, with Android 12’s finalized AOSP codebase, Dynamic Color support, and the rest of Android 12’s core features. One UI 4, for the most part, doesn’t change much else on a visual level.

This update is live for Samsung’s flagship foldable in the US following its launch in Korea and India last week. Notably, the update is live in the States primarily on unlocked versions of the device, but some carrier variants may also be eligible.







We were able to get the beta downloaded on an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 in mere minutes, though the installation process takes a few minutes due to Samsung’s continuing opposition to Android’s Seamless Updates feature. For those curious, there’s no sign of any Android 12L enhancements in this update, but they’re supposed to be coming.

The beta is also live on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US, but we’ve not had a chance to test it out just yet.

