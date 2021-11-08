OnePlus ‘unveils’ limited Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

After evidence found that OnePlus planned to launch a Pac-Man-themed device, the company has “unveiled” the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition device.

The announcement came via the OnePlus Forums, but frustratingly the Chinese firm didn’t even share a single image of the phone. That said, OnePlus has said that this smartphone glows in the dark, which we guess channels some of the classic arcade cabinets of yesteryear. One of the saving graces is that OnePlus confirmed that they won’t “just slap a new logo on an existing device and call it a day.”

The announcement goes on to hint that the new glow-in-the-dark finish will include some other Pac-Man tweaks to help properly differentiate from the standard OnePlus Nord 2. One of those is touted as a “maze inspired by the classic game.” We’ll just have to wait and see how they have achieved this once the device hits online store shelves. OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS is being tweaked with Pac-Man tweaks and UI alterations for this special edition smartphone. It’s not clear if the smartphone will run Android 11 or Android 12.

No word was shared upon the internals, which previous leaks suggested could include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. However, the only official confirmation of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s internals was that it will come in a single configuration that includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Like the original OnePlus Nord and the Nord 2, this Pac-Man Edition will only be available in European and Indian markets. However, it isn’t having an ordinary sale period or availability. You can try your hand at a special version of Pac-Man over at https://pac-man.oneplus.com and post a high score to be in with the chance of winning one for yourself.





If you don’t win, you’ll get an early access code to pre-order the device for yourself. Three lucky winners will be chosen between November 8-11, while a further contest extension between November 12-15 will give you a code to get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z with an early order of the device. Yep, we’re unclear as to when you’ll actually be able to order the phone. However, it will cost €529, £499, and ₹37,999 when it does inevitably go on sale.

