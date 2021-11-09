Android 12 Beta program launches for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series

After launching on the Galaxy S21 series and Samsung’s latest foldables, a new duo of devices is getting One UI 4.0. Available as of today, Samsung has launched the Android 12 Beta on its Galaxy Note 20 series.

Spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has expanded the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 beta program to both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. However, the expansion comes in limited scope compared to previous releases. For the time being, Samsung seems to only be making this beta available in the United Kingdom, whereas previous launches were available in Korea, the US, and other regions at the start. Most likely, the update will expand to other regions soon.

This expansion is notable as it’s the first 2020 release that Samsung has made the Android 12 Beta available on. The Galaxy S20 is likely next in line, even seeing a false start earlier today. Beyond that, updates for Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip/5G seem likely.

Android 12 on the Galaxy Note 20 comes with a similar build to what’s available on the Galaxy S21 and Fold/Flip 3. That includes wallpaper-based color themes, microphone/camera privacy indicators, and other app updates. Samsung has improved its camera, gallery, keyboard, and other stock apps, including its Weather app and some widgets, with this update to Android 12.

