YouTube Music gains ‘Play My Station’ app shortcut that starts original ‘My Supermix’ playlist

Back in July, YouTube Music lost its very useful ‘Offline Mixtape’ app shortcut, but Google is now introducing “Play My Station” as a pretty good replacement for those that want to start playback immediately.

The “Play My Station” shortcut joins “Search” at the bottom and immediately starts playing “My Supermix,” which was “Formerly Your Mix.” As an Android app shortcut, it can of course be dragged and placed on the homescreen. That auto-playlist has made a reappearance in recent days with eye-catching red cover art.

Confusingly, the previous “My Supermix” — which is part of the “Mixed for you” carousel with seven numbered variants, as well as Reply, Discover, and New Release — remains. They can even appear one after another.

The restored original is effectively a play button and does not let users see the track list ahead of time or save for offline playback. Some appreciate the old behavior, but it’s curious why both now exist.

Regardless, the ability to start music is great for the app. I had resorted to placing a widget on the homescreen to start playback of what I was previously listening to with a quick tap. My Supermix is much more diversified and can initiate something new.

This Play My Station shortcut is rolling out with a server-side update on the latest stable release (4.52) of YouTube Music. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for Google to introduce a new widget, while it remains to be seen how the rest of the application will get Material You.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: