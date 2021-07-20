YouTube Music for Android loses ‘Offline Mixtape’ app shortcut

One of YouTube Music’s oldest (and best) features is an “Offline Mixtape” that can be quickly played on Android. Over the course of today, the app shortcut has disappeared for users.

The Offline Mixtape is set by Smart Downloads with users able to choose how many songs (up to 500 or 2GB) they want downloaded for listening without an internet connection. Besides being accessible from the “Library” tab > “Downloads” menu, you’ve long been able to start listening by long-pressing the homescreen icon and selecting “Play Offline Mixtape.”

Over the past day, users have reported it disappearing with only the one for “Search” remaining. If you still have the shortcut, the next time you “Force stop” YouTube Music it will disappear. This is a server-side change and did not occur with a recent app update.

Hopefully, YouTube Music does not get rid of the Offline Mixtape functionality. It does differ from My Mix 1-7, My Supermix, and Your Likes under the “Mixed for you” carousel. What’s so great is how it includes the songs you are currently listening to, but don’t necessarily want to save.

The underlying collection remains playable today. It’s unclear if the app shortcut removal was intended or just a bug.

