YouTube TV adds three new channels from Hallmark w/ no add-on fees

Living up to its recent promise of not raising prices, YouTube TV is keeping its price steady while adding a few new channels. Live now, a few Hallmark channels have joined YouTube TV.

Announced earlier this week and now life, Crown Media has brought three new channels to the streaming platform’s lineup:

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

These three new channels on YouTube TV arrive just in time for Hallmark’s Christmas season content. This includes the “Countdown to Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel and “Miracles of Christmas” on the movies channel.

Wonya Lucas, Crown Media president & CEO, said:

Our content, rooted in celebration, joy, optimism, and human connection, has never been more in demand, and we are confident the addition of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama adds tremendous value to YouTube TV’s offerings and will be instant favorites among subscribers.

Prior to this week’s announcement, YouTube TV already offered Hallmark’s on-demand content as a paid add-on, but these channels are free of charge for current subscribers.

