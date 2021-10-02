YouTube TV will keep all NBC channels with no change to monthly fee

Google and NBCUniversal have signed a new contract and YouTube TV will retain all NBC channels with no change to the monthly subscription price.

Your local NBC station, nearly 20 other channels, and regional sports networks were at risk of leaving YouTube TV. Google’s previous deal with NBCU expired on September 30, 2021, but a last-minute extension prevented that blackout in a sign that contract negotiations were trending upward.

The dispute spilled into the public realm last Sunday when NBC started warning on-air how YouTube TV customers could soon lose access. There was also a website as part of the pressure campaign against YouTube’s cord-cutting service

Google responded by saying that it hasn’t “been able to reach an equitable agreement” and how “YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.”

We know how important NBCUniversal’s content is to you, and we’ve valued your patience while negotiating to keep their channels on our platform. Thank you for your ongoing membership while we work to build you the best possible streaming experience. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 2, 2021

It later emerged that NBC previously wanted Google to bundle Peacock Premium into monthly customer payments. This would have led to subscribers paying more, with Google in August committing to no price hikes in the “near term.”

In announcing the agreement with NBCUniversal on Saturday morning, Google said there would be no change to YouTube TV’s price. It’s unclear if other changes are coming to the $64.99/month service, but none have been communicated so far.

As such, programming like tonight’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live and other sports on Sunday will not be impacted.

Local NBC station, Telemundo, Bravo, Oxygen, CNBC, The Olympic Channel, CNBC World, NBC News Now, E!, Syfy, The Golf Channel, Universal Kids, MSNBC, Universo, USA, Cozi, NBCLX, NECN, and NBC 4K content (Available in the 4K Plus Add On)

NBC Sports Net, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports California Plus, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago Plus, NBC Sports Chicago Plus 2, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports, Philadelphia Plus, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, SNYHD

