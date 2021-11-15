Report: Samsung’s 2022 roadmap reveals lofty foldable goals, Qualcomm and Exynos chip use

Despite some recent moves such as ending the Galaxy Note lineup, Samsung still releases a ton of devices every year. According to a new report, Samsung has plans to launch 64 smartphones and tablets over the course of 2022, and the company has big goals for its foldable devices too.

The Elec reports that Samsung will be launching 64 different devices in 2022, with a mix of smartphone tablets. More interesting, though, is that Samsung plans to still use Qualcomm in the majority of these devices. The company’s chip usage will apparently include 20 devices using Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips, 31 devices using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, and 14 more devices using MediaTek chips.

This list doesn’t fall too far out of line with years past, but it is a bit surprising to see Samsung using Qualcomm more than its in-house chip given its investment with AMD on improving the GPU included on Exynos chips.

Breaking down the numbers further, the report says that Samsung’s foldable lineup — Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — will only be using the Snapdragon “898.” Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 series will use both the next Snapdragon flagship as well as the Exynos “2200” depending on market. Other devices, though, will be using Exynos exclusively. Apparently, Samsung plans to only use that new chip on its Galaxy Tab S8 series as well as the Galaxy S22 FE.

It’s worth noting that many of these details are likely subject to change, as the ongoing chip shortage is still causing problems for many and likely won’t be resolved for quite some time.

In another recent report, The Elec further detailed that Samsung has set ambitious goals for its foldables in 2022 following the initial success of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 especially. Apparently, the company plans to ship over 10 million foldables in 2022, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 projecting 6.9 million devices sold. Still, this pales in comparison to the Galaxy S22 projections, which totals over 67 million devices and the huge projections for Samsung’s Galaxy A series, which will apparently include the Galaxy A53, A33, and A13.

