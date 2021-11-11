Samsung Galaxy S22 specs: 50MP camera, AMD GPU, 45W charging, and more leaks

It may seem like the Galaxy S22 is a far-off launch, but it’s coming sooner than you think. While Samsung has yet to tease anything officially, there are plenty of leaks and rumors detailing what we can expect from the specs of the Galaxy S22 series. Here’s what we know.

The following is based on rumors and leaks from credible sources, but as with all early leaks, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. This article is being updated continously.

Galaxy S22

As it has for the past two generations, it’s expected that Samsung will have three versions of the Galaxy S22, two of which will be basically identical in terms of specifications.

The main Galaxy S22 would be the most affordable device, as well as having the smallest screen. In fact, it may be one of the smallest screens in recent memory, as a recent report claims the standard Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display. It’s unclear what size the Galaxy S22+ will be, but like the S22, it’s rumored to have a smaller battery than its predecessor, which could certainly point to a smaller display.

Samsung is rumored to deliver one very important upgrade to its base-level Galaxy S22 models in the form of a new camera sensor. Instead of a primary 12MP camera yet again, the S22 and S22+ are both expected to have a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor for the primary camera. Meanwhile, it’s rumored the same 10MP selfie camera will still be in use.

Known Galaxy S22 specs Display: 6.06 inch

6.06 inch Processor: Snapdragon “898”/Exynos 2200

Snapdragon “898”/Exynos 2200 Battery: 3,700 mAh

3,700 mAh Camera: 50MP Samsung GN5, 10MP selfie Known Galaxy S22+ specs Processor: Snapdragon “898”/Exynos 2200

Snapdragon “898”/Exynos 2200 Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Camera: 50MP Samsung GN5, 10MP selfie



S22 and S22+

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra are all expected to carry one of two processors. One of those is the Snapdragon “898,” a Qualcomm chip that will be the sequel to the Snapdragon 888. The chip is expected to be built on a 4nm process and offer some notable upgrades.

On the other hand, Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chip could power the Galaxy S22 series in some regions. Samsung generally uses Snapdragon in the US, but Exynos in many international markets.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s definitive flagship for next year, but most details about the phone have yet to come out. Along with the same chip in the standard S22, it seems the phone could have a slightly better GPU, a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W charging over USB-C.

It was rumored that Samsung would debut a partnership with Olympus with 200MP primary camera, but it seems that is false. If it had been true, it would be a huge increase over the already-impressive 108MP camera in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra. Even sticking with 108MP, though, the S22 Ultra will probably have a very strong main sensor, as we found on the S21 Ultra.

Known Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

Processor: Snapdragon “898”/Exynos 2200

Snapdragon “898”/Exynos 2200 Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Charging: USB-C 45W

USB-C 45W Camera: 108MP

108MP Stylus: S Pen support w/ storage silo

Samsung’s AMD GPU

It was announced a couple of years ago that Samsung and AMD would be building out a new GPU made for smartphones. However, we’ve yet to see that product debut, but that’s set to change in 2022. Samsung all but confirmed by name that the Galaxy S22 would be the phone that finally debuted the AMD GPU, and it seems like it’ll be one heck of a performer.

A leaked benchmark of an Exynos chip with the AMD GPU pointed toward some major upgrades over today’s options, actually beating out some recent Apple devices.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is also reportedly making some major GPU upgrades on its next CPU, the “Snapdragon 898.” It remains unclear how these chips will compare.

*Last updated with S22 Ultra S Pen silo, Galaxy S22 selfie camera resolution.

