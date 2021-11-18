Twitter no longer opens the AMP version of articles on Android, iOS

Last year, Google announced that Search’s Top Stories carousel will no longer require a website to adopt Accelerated Mobile Pages in order to appear. The move away from AMP continues as Twitter for Android and iOS now just open the regular version of mobile webpages.

Twitter (via Search Engine Land) quietly updated its “Publish faster articles with AMP” developer documentation with a “We’re in the process of discontinuing support for this feature” notice. The company originally described the capability as allowing for “fast-loading, beautiful, high-performing mobile web experiences,” so that “people read more of your content through Twitter.”

Twitter supports AMP in our mobile clients. When you publish a page with a linked AMP edition, we will present the best available version of your article to users.

AMP support “will be fully retired in Q4 of 2021,” and that already looks to be widely implemented today. The Android and iOS apps just load the full webpage with normal responsive accommodations.

For enthusiasts, this move is a nice change and comes as developers on iOS have created extensions to get rid of AMP links and redirect to the full site. Many were annoyed with the URL formatting, while most AMP content did not have feature parity with the full site version.

Meanwhile, Google Search no longer cares what format websites are in as long as they meet its “page experience” metrics based on Core Web Vitals that provide a “holistic picture of the quality of a user’s experience on a web page,” especially on mobile.

