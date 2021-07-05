Twitter appears to be on board with Google’s FLoC initiative

- Jul. 5th 2021 8:14 am PT

To say that FLoC, a technology built by Google to replace third-party cookies, has been controversial is almost an understatement. Many tech companies have spoken out against or deliberately avoided the tech, but it seems that Twitter may be on board with FLoC.

Jane Wong reports that Twitter is currently working on data collection for FLoC through its website. Source code as pictured below appears to explicitly confirm the detail. We’ve also independently observed mentions of FLoC within Twitter’s source code.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after it was revealed that Amazon was explicitly blocking FLoC both through official and unofficial methods.

Of course, this comes as Google is still in the early days of bringing FLoC to its users. The technology, so far, has not been confirmed for just about every mainstream browser and publicly rejected by some privacy-conscious options. Google also recently delayed its deadline to roll the technology out to the masses by nearly a full year. As it stands today, FLoC is only rolling out to some users of the Google Chrome browser.

