Google Pixel 6a renders show off new design, no headphone jack, smaller size

The Pixel 6 series is a huge departure from past Pixel designs, and it seems Google is planning to apply that same look to its next mid-ranger. This morning, the first credible look at the Google Pixel 6a has leaked, showing off its design and size.

Courtesy of @OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), these Pixel 6a renders show off a design that’s virtually identical to the standard Pixel 6. The device has a camera “visor” up towards the top of the phone’s back, with two cameras in the visor and an LED flash. It’s very likely that the 6a will adopt the same dual-tone color design, but that can’t be confirmed from these CAD-based renders.

Further noted in these renders is the use of a centered hole-punch camera design, something that might not be confirmed, but seems likely given that’s what the flagship offerings use. There’s also no physical fingerprint sensor on the back, pointing to Google using another in-display sensor on this device, for better or for worse.

There’s also no headphone jack, a first for the Pixel A-series.

Perhaps the most exciting detail here regards the size of the Pixel 6a. Apparently, the device will measure in at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm with a slightly thicker camera bump. That points to a display around 6.2-inches or smaller, and it’s notably smaller on every dimension compared to the Pixel 6 which measures 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm. It’s also smaller than the Pixel 5a, which measures 154.9 x 73.7 x 7.6 mm. Given that size is one complaint for many with both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this is great news.







Pricing on the Pixel 6a is unclear at this point, as is the processor powering it. Earlier this year, we detailed that it’s plausible Google Tensor could power the Pixel 6a.

