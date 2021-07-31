Analysis: Android 12 hints at what Google is working on beyond the Pixel 6

While most Pixel fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL — which are set to overhaul the Made by Google phone series — the Android 12 Beta includes clues to what Google phones will come after that. These possibly include a foldable Pixel and the presumed Pixel 6a.

Digging into the various apps included in the most recent Android 12 Beta, we were able to uncover a trio of unfamiliar codenames. We believe them to be for Pixel devices as they were found alongside codenames for other Pixel devices — like “Oriole” for Pixel 6 and “Redfin” for Pixel 5.

The new codenames are “Whitefin,” “Pipit,” and “Bluejay.” Right off the bat, the most interesting part of these codenames is that the latter two are types of birds, just like the Pixel 6 series of “Raven” and “Oriole” while “Whitefin” is obviously a type of fish, like every past Pixel codename. Let’s take a closer look at what each of these devices might be.

Thanks for all the fish

Whitefin

The first codename we want to focus on is “Whitefin,” as it’s the odd one out for being the only fish.

The leading belief for why Google is changing from fishy codenames to bird-related ones is because of the shift from using Qualcomm Snapdragon processors to their own Whitechapel chips. If that’s indeed the reason, it would imply that Whitefin is a Snapdragon-based device. So far, though, we’ve found no strong evidence about Whitefin’s processor.

Generally speaking, Google Camera’s code groups together Pixel phones that come from the same batch. For example, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are paired together, as are the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

The grouping of codenames most recently added to Google Camera consists of four devices:

Oriole — Pixel 6

Raven — Pixel 6 Pro

Slider — The internal name for hardware shared by the two Pixel 6 models

Whitefin

One possibility is that Whitefin is a testing device, which would in theory allow Google’s engineers to test out the Pixel 6 series’ new cameras and/or its next-generation Neural Core chip on Qualcomm hardware while the Google-made Whitechapel GS101 chip was still in development.

Another possibility is that Whitefin is similar to the “Needlefish” codename which surfaced in 2019. Despite all signs pointing to it being a device that would release alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, perhaps as a “Pixel 4 5G,” it never saw the light of day.

For now, that’s where the trail runs cold on Whitefin, though we’ll continue tracking it to see what crops up.

Birds of a feather

Next we have the two bird-related codenames, “Bluejay” and “Pipit,” which we first found side-by-side. As mentioned above, it’s possible — though far from confirmed — that the bird codenames point to running on Google’s own Whitechapel hardware rather than Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Bluejay

Within the Android 12 Beta, there is only a single reference to “Bluejay,” found alongside every codename that Google has used for a phone since the Pixel 3, as well as upcoming ones like the Pixel 5a’s “Barbet” and the Pixel 6 series of Raven and Oriole.

However, there is one codename notably missing from the list: “Passport,” which we originally reported was Google’s internal name for an in-development Pixel foldable. Since then, Passport has even appeared in the Android 12 Beta, with a Japanese model number attached to it. Conversely though, the aforementioned “Needlefish” device had a model number but was never released.

With current rumors placing the production of the foldable Pixel beginning in October, it seems just a bit odd for Passport to be missing from the above list, but there may be more to the story.

In documentation previously viewed by 9to5Google, there were references to Google using the codename “Blueport” for Android hardware. At this time, we believe that “Blueport” is a combination of “Bluejay” and “Passport,” following a long tradition of Google using joint codenames. For example, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s Flame and Coral became “Floral,” while Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G’s Redfin and Bramble became “Redbull.”

If this theory is correct, it’s possible that Bluejay may be the new codename for the upcoming Pixel foldable, while Passport is an early development prototype rather than a final product. Another possibility is that Bluejay (whatever it may be) and Passport (the Pixel foldable) will be sold side-by-side.

In either case, we can confirm that “Blueport” is set to run on the same Whitechapel GS101 chip as the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Now that Google is making their own chips, it would make a great deal of sense for a foldable Pixel to showcase that hardware.

Pipit

Unfortunately, we don’t have as many clues to the purpose of “Pipit.” We’ve confirmed Pipit to be a Pixel-related codename because it also appears in the Pixel series’ Google Camera app. Unlike Whitefin which is bundled into a group of devices, Pipit is included as a standalone device. This is similar to how the Pixel 3a, 4a, and 5a have all been included in Google Camera code.

While it’s far too early to say with any certainty, we believe based on the timing of its appearance that Pipit could potentially be the codename for 2022’s mid-range Pixel 6a. Once again, considering a pipit is a bird and not a fish, it’s plausible that this potential Pixel 6a would run on a Google-made Whitechapel chip.

Dylan Roussel and Abner Li contributed to this article

