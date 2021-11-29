Google Search adds 3D monuments, including Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Parthenon, & Tokyo Skytree

Google started showing 3D animals in Search last year but has since expanded to a whole host of AR objects covering space, science, and athletes. The latest expansion sees Google Search add 3D monuments.

Like all AR objects in Google Search, these 3D monuments start with a rotating model that can be zoomed into. It isn’t very high-resolution, however, and somewhat analogous to viewing these objects in Google Earth.

Unlike that app, you can place all the 3D monuments in your environment. Users are still getting a miniature model that’s like a diorama. It would be cool if you could stand inside some of these structures, like the Arc de Triomphe, similar to a 360-degree Photo Sphere panoramic. That would presumably require a lot more work and mapping each location with a Street View backpack.

As such, it’s not as life-like as 3D animals, but that’s understandable given the massive size of these real-world locations. You can still take pictures and short videos with occlusion available.

You can find all 98 3D monuments by searching on Android or iOS and then scrolling through the Knowledge Panel until you find the “View in 3D” card. There are quite a few different panels with the AR model ultimately becoming just another tool. The full list of available locations is below:

Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel Conservatory of Flowers Neuschwanstein Castle St. Patrick’s Cathedral Alcatraz Island Eiffel Tower Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum St. Paul’s Cathedral Alhambra Empire State Building One World Trade Center St. Peter’s Basilica Amazon Theatre Ferry Building Palace of Versailles Statue of Liberty National Monument Arasaka Imperia Residence Flatiron Building Palace of Westminster Stonehenge Arc de Triomphe Giotto’s Bell Tower Palais Garnier The Angel of Independence Aztec Stadium Golden Gate Bridge Palazzo Vecchio The British Museum Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe Japan National Stadium Pantheon The Centre Pompidou Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence Kaminarimon Gate Parthenon The Metropolitan Museum of Art Basilica of Santa Maria Novella Kensington Palace Patheon The Painted Ladies Big Ben La Sagrada Familia Piazza della Signoria The Palace of Fine Arts Brooklyn Bridge Leaning Tower of Pisa Piazza Navona Tokyo National Museum Buckingham Palace Les Invalides PIER 39 Tokyo Skytree Campidogilo square London Eye Pitti Palace Tokyo Tower Capela Curial de São Francisco de Assis Louvre Museum Placa de Catalunya Tower of London Castel Sant’Angelo Magic Fountain of Montjuic Ponte Vecchio Trafalgar Square Castle of Good Hope Meiji Jingu Rhodes Memorial Trevi Fountain Cathedral of Barcelona Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral Rockefeller Center Union Buildings Cathedral of Brasilia Monument of the Ninos Heroes Roman Forum Ushiku Building Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore Monument to the Revolution Sacré-Cœur Voortrekker Monument Cathedrale Norte-Dame de Paris Moses Mabhida Stadium San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge Westminster Abbey Chapultepec Castle Mount Rushmore National Memorial São Paulo Cathedral Yoyogi National Stadium Christ the Redeemer Musée d’Orsay Sensō-ji Zojoji Coit Tower National Museum of Nature and Science = Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Columbus Monument National Palace Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple

