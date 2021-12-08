Galaxy S21 FE will apparently be Samsung’s first device to launch with Android 12

Samsung has proved to be the fastest Android partner to start its rollout of Android 12, and it seems the company will also be pretty quick to use the new OS on a device at launch. As new firmware points to, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE will ship with Android 12 out of the box.

While the Galaxy S21 FE is yet to make its formal debut – currently expected to arrive at CES 2022 next month – the firmware from the device has apparently made its way online. SamMobile says that the firmware destined to launch on the Galaxy S21 FE is based on Android 12, with One UI 4.0 along with it.

This has bigger implications for the phone, too. With Android 12 at launch, Samsung’s three-year promise for updates means the Galaxy S21 FE could be updated as far as Android 15, one more update than the rest of the Galaxy S21 series will receive. Given the similarities in design and pricing to the standard Galaxy S21, this might be a good reason to consider the FE model instead.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to cost around $699 in the US with a few color choices and specs very similar to the base Galaxy S21.

