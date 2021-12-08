YouTube adding video chapter support to game consoles and more smart TVs

YouTube is expanding the availability of video chapters within the streaming app to more smart TVs and video game consoles.

Video chapters on YouTube have now been made available on a vast array of devices from smartphones and tablets to Android TV and Apple TV set-top boxes. The feature makes it easier to get right in the “meat” of a video and even allow creators to properly segment their content for easy navigation.

The official TeamYouTube account tweeted to say that the rollout is expanding to “newer Smart TVs” and “gaming consoles.” No TV sets were mentioned, but we can infer that gaming consoles include various Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles that have a dedicated YouTube app. However, the dedicated support pages for YouTube video chapters do not list any devices. We’re not yet able to see chapters on the latest Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch consoles, but the feature could be slowly rolling out.

We're rolling out video chapters on newer Smart TVs 📺 and gaming consoles 🎮 to make it easier for you to jump to moments you’re most interested in! Info: https://t.co/spp8igwuPh — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 6, 2021

For those unaware, video chapters allow you to quickly skip forward (or backward) to pre-portioned sections of a YouTube video. If creators use a basic timestamp tagging system and titling scheme, then you’ll see each chapter will have a start and end time with a chapter title denoting which section you are currently viewing above the playback progress bar.

YouTube video chapters on desktop

YouTube video chapters on mobile

YouTube has tested auto-generated video chapters that are most prominent in Search when a video is surfaced on a search term. It’s unclear if these timestamps will transfer over to smart TVs and gaming consoles with so little information available upon the feature at this stage.

If you have seen video chapters on your smart TV or game console in recent days, be sure to let us know the make and model down in the comments section below.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: