YouTube Music widely rolls out extensive in-app ‘2021 Recap’ on Android, iOS

In 2020, Google’s streaming service offered a “Year in Review” playlist, while a handful of users got an email with top stats. YouTube Music’s 2021 Recap is much more extensive than previous Google efforts and more on par with other streaming services.

Update 12/7: As of Tuesday afternoon, YouTube Music’s 2021 Recap is widely rolled out to Android and iOS users. Close the mobile app from Recents/multitasking, and then relaunch to open the avatar menu. You’ll find “2021 Recap” just underneath “History.”

Update 12/6: Google this morning officially announced the YouTube Music 2021 Recap. Available on the Android and iOS clients, the experience also features community playlists and includes year-end playlists. That includes “Hits of 2021” and genre-specific playlists (Rock, Country, Hip Hop, Latin, etc).

It’s still rolling out and once enabled for your account can be viewed via this music.youtube.com/recap shortcut.

Original 11/30: This has yet to become widely available, but some users are seeing a “2021 Recap” that lets them “Relive your year in music with your favorite songs.” There are 100 tracks with this playlist shareable via link. It’s unclear if they are ordered by play count.

Meanwhile, if you have this playlist, tapping your profile avatar in the top-right corner reveals a “2021Recap” that appears between “History” and “Paid memberships.” The aforementioned playlist appears first, while YouTube Music will then highlight key listening stats.

This names your top artist and playlist with how many minutes you listened, as well as your top song with the number of plays. You’re able to quickly download and share this graphic. There’s then a more detailed breakdown of that top track with the ability to save and share.

Google then lists a song and artists you’ve “discovered” in 2021, while noting your “Top Mix” and video at the very end.

With December quickly approaching, YouTube Music will presumably ramp up the availability of the 2021 Recap in the coming days. In terms of year-end tasks, YTM is also still missing its new Material You widget. Meanwhile, after several years, Google’s service looks to finally be competing with Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay.

